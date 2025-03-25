Man City star Ederson emerges as shock Fenerbahce target

Man City goalkeeper Ederson is said to be a target for Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahce as they seek to overtake arch-rivals Galatasaray.

According to Turkish outlet Fanatik, the ‘Special One’ is already planning for next season having failed to meet expectations this time out.

The 31-year-old has struggled so far this season, and looks set for a move away, with clubs from Saudi Arabia also interested in a move for the Brazilian.

Mourinho’s side are nine points behind Galatasaray in the race for the Super Lig title, sitting in second with 62 points from their 26 games.

Man City boss Pep Guardiola has seemingly fallen out of love with Ederson, playing him just 19 times in the Premier League this season.