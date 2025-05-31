Jose Mourinho says 'strange things' are behind trophyless Fenerbahce season

Jose Mourinho has admitted he's 'not happy' with his first season with Fenerbahce and alluded to 'strange things' happening in the Super Lig title race.

Mourninho, 62, was brought in by Fenerbahce last summer in an attempt to knock arch-rivals Galatasaray off their perch.

That didn’t happen, however, and Galatasaray ran away with the Super Lig title, ending the season 11 points above Mourinho’s side.

Not only has it been a disappointing season for Mourinho and co on the pitch, but several controversies off it have also cemented his reputation as somewhat of a troublemaker.

He was banned for grabbing the nose of Galatasaray coach Okan Buruk, took legal action against their Istanbul rivals following accusations of racism, became involved in a feud with Allan Saint-Maximin, and publicly criticised Turkish football and its referees.

Speaking after the win over Konyaspor on Saturday, he said: "We finished second in the league, that wasn’t our goal. We actually had a good season until we lost the title. It was difficult to get the team back on track.

“Strange things happened in the league and also against Rangers. I can’t describe it. Overall, it was a disappointing season.

“When a new coach arrives, people get hope. If we compare this to the phase when there was no chance of winning the championship, people lose motivation, the stadium is empty and there are reactions.

"I don’t blame my players, they are human and professional. They are the first to feel sad about the bad results. I am not happy."