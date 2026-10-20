Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Manzambi snubs Liverpool, Barcelona and Bayern interest

Mourinho sends brutal message to Alexander-Arnold as he is benched and forgotten again

All Time Ballon d’Or nominees announced including Messi, Ronaldo, Cruyff, Platini and R9

Flick plots emergency defensive solution for PSG showdown

Most read on Flashscore News

Salah scores again to fire Trabzonspor to big win over Besiktas

'I need to find way back to myself': Elina Svitolina divorcing Gael Monfils

Cristiano Ronaldo handed 30-day suspension and €255 fine for leaving Portugal camp

French world champion ends Antonsen's dream of world No. 1 spot in Denmark Open final

Former Premier League referee Taylor named Turkey's refs chief

Anthony Taylor
Anthony TaylorAA/ABACA / Abaca Press / Profimedia

Former Premier League referee Anthony Taylor has been appointed chairman of the Turkish Football Federation's Central Referee Board.

The TFF confirmed the news on Tuesday, following the hiring of former Besiktas manager Sergen Yalcin as national team manager.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Taylor retired last month after a 22-year career spanning 831 matches. The 47-year-old's final refereeing assignment was the round-of-16 affair between Portugal and Spain at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Taylor, 48, joined the TFF as Elite Referee Director during the summer, shortly after announcing his retirement from refereeing. As chairman of the Central Referee Board, the Englishman will succeed Ferhat Gundogdu, who was arrested, along with the vice-chairman and five others, for fraud in refereeing exams, intimidation, and the manipulation of referee appointments.

Turkish football has been embroiled in a large-scale betting and match-fixing scandal since late 2025, when 149 officials were suspended. Since then, over 1,000 footballers have been suspended, 17 high-ranking club officials have been arrested, and 448 club officials have been referred to the federation’s ⁠disciplinary committee for placing bets whilst in office.

Prefer Tribal Football on GoogleSee our stories more often
AddAdd on Google
Mentions
Super Lig

Related Articles

Super Lig Weekly: Trabzonspor continue impressive run with stunning win over Besiktas

Salah haunts Besiktas to fire Trabzonspor to victory

Galatasaray receive Osimhen boost ahead of Barcelona clash