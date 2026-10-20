Former Premier League referee Taylor named Turkey's refs chief

Former Premier League referee Anthony Taylor has been appointed chairman of the Turkish Football Federation's Central Referee Board.

The TFF confirmed the news on Tuesday, following the hiring of former Besiktas manager Sergen Yalcin as national team manager.

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Taylor retired last month after a 22-year career spanning 831 matches. The 47-year-old's final refereeing assignment was the round-of-16 affair between Portugal and Spain at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Taylor, 48, joined the TFF as Elite Referee Director during the summer, shortly after announcing his retirement from refereeing. As chairman of the Central Referee Board, the Englishman will succeed Ferhat Gundogdu, who was arrested, along with the vice-chairman and five others, for fraud in refereeing exams, intimidation, and the manipulation of referee appointments.

Turkish football has been embroiled in a large-scale betting and match-fixing scandal since late 2025, when 149 officials were suspended. Since then, over 1,000 footballers have been suspended, 17 high-ranking club officials have been arrested, and 448 club officials have been referred to the federation’s ⁠disciplinary committee for placing bets whilst in office.