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Salah haunts Besiktas to fire Trabzonspor to victory

Salah haunts Besiktas to fire Trabzonspor to victory
Salah haunts Besiktas to fire Trabzonspor to victoryProfimedia

Mohamed Salah continued his impressive start to life at Trabzonspor, scoring in Monday's 2-0 victory over Besiktas to move clear at the top of the Turkish Super Lig scoring charts.

Ozan Tufan opened the scoring in the 21st minute before the former Liverpool forward doubled his team’s advantage with 19 minutes left in the clock.

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The Egyptian’s strike took his league tally to eight goals, making him the competition's outright leading scorer this season.

Salah joined Trabzonspor on a free transfer following his departure from the English Premier League despite attracting interest from Besiktas.

His latest contribution helped Trabzonspor climb to fourth with 16 points, overtaking fifth-placed Besiktas, who remain on 15.

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