Super Lig Weekly: Trabzonspor continue impressive run with stunning win over Besiktas

Trabzonspor continued their perfect start under new manager Thomas Reis, as Mohamed Salah helped them see off title rivals Besiktas in the Super Lig. Meanwhile, Galatasaray and Fenerbahce both picked up three points, though in very different ways.

Monday evening saw the big game of the week in Turkey, as Thomas Reis' in-form Trabzonspor hosted Vincenzo Italiano's Besiktas, with both teams looking to close the gap on the summit of the table.

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Trabzon had won their first three games in all competitions under their new German manager, while Besiktas were coming off the back of an excellent win at Hoffenheim in the Europa League.

Trabzon took the lead 20 minutes in, with Ozan Tufan smashing home from close range. The home side shaded a competitive and exciting first half, but Besiktas defender Michael Murillo was guilty of missing a sitter which could have changed the complexion of the game heading into the break.

Besiktas came out from the interval the stronger team, dominating possession but struggling to really create too much.

However, the defining moments of the match occurred with 20 minutes left.

The ball fell to former Arsenal winger Leandro Trossard on the edge of the box. No one closed him down, and he was able to line up his shot with plenty of time. Usually, the Belgian has proven himself so clinical in these situations, but his effort went inches wide of the post.

A minute later, they received the ultimate sucker punch. Trabzon pounced on the counterattack, and Franculino, a nuisance all game, was far too strong and quick for Salih Ozcan, putting in a cross for Mohamed Salah to tap home, sealing a 2-0 win.

Another magnificent result for Trabzon under Reis. In the Super Lig, they have won all three games under him for an aggregate score of 9-0, including victories over rivals Galatasaray and Besiktas.

Reis' impact has been clear, and they look far more organised defensively and more willing to get stuck in, something Samsunspor also showed under him.

As expected, Salah has been a remarkable signing for Trabzon. He is the top goalscorer in the league with eight goals, while also having three assists. His all-round game has certainly diminished from his prime days, but he is still emphatic and decisive in the final third.

The win saw them move up to fourth, three points off first.

Super Lig top scorers Flashscore

For Besiktas, despite all the praise they have received this season under Italiano, they have now lost three of their first eight games. All of those defeats came away from home at Anatolian (non-Istanbul) teams, with their sole victory coming at Fenerbahce.

For various reasons, playing away from Istanbul is a far different challenge for Galatasaray, Fenerbahce and Besiktas. So far, Italiano and Besiktas haven't adjusted to that.

Galatasaray and Fenerbahce pick up wins

A few days after their heavy defeat to Barcelona in the Champions League, Galatasaray visited Genclerbirligi on Saturday afternoon. The pitch was in poor condition, making the game scrappy and not very easy on the eye.

Perhaps fatigue from the midweek game was also a factor, but Gala seriously struggled to get a foothold at all, and if it weren't for some really poor finishing and Ugurcan Cakir in goal, they may have dropped all three points.

Yet with two minutes left, Gala found the winner they desperately craved. Substitute Deniz Gul drove at his defender on the wing before firing an effort at goal from an angle, and goalkeeper Irfan Can Egribayat, who has been so good this season, inexplicably split the ball into his own net.

The goal was officially awarded to Deniz by the Turkish Football Federation, but you would be forgiven for thinking it was an own goal.

The four-time defending champions held on for a vital 1-0 win, and much like a lot of their performances in 2026, it was far from convincing.

Meanwhile, following their 6-0 hammering at Aston Villa, Fenerbahce needed to get back to winning ways at home to Alanyaspor.

And they did exactly that, cruising to an authoritative, thumping 3-0 win. Romelu Lukaku netted his first goal for the club in the first half, before second-half substitutes Kerem Akturkoglu and Vedat Muriqi also got on the scoresheet.

Kerem has endured a tough season, drawing heavy criticism for some poor performances. He has been clearly low on confidence, so when he got his first goal of the campaign, the relief showed in the celebrations.

They will need to be ready for next week, though, with the first Intercontinental Derby of the season, as they travel to fierce rivals Galatasaray. Always a huge match on the football calendar, Gala can go six points clear of them with a triumph on home turf.

Super Lig top eight Flashscore

Team of the Week

Team of thee Week Flashscore

Kasimpasa defender Adem Arous is the Flashscore Player of the Week, according to our very own internal ratings system, after the centre-back bagged a brace in a 4-1 victory over struggling Samsunspor.

He is joined by Fener duo Nelson Semedo and Matteo Guendouzi, Trabzon's Salah and Andre Onana, as well as Gala striker Victor Osimhen.

Follow the Turkish Super Lig with Flashscore