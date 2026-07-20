Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Alan Smith rules out Chelsea and Man Utd from title race: It's between Arsenal and...

Rafael Leao rips into false rumours surrounding Ruben Amorim: Because you lying!

Carrick urges Man Utd fans to stay positive after Milan loss

Alonso emotional after first Chelsea game at Stamford Bridge

Most read on Flashscore News

The new Flashscore Rating: Fair, transparent and smarter than ever in more than 250 leagues

Fernandez booed as Chelsea overcome Real Sociedad in friendly, Joao Pedro bags brace

Transfer News LIVE: Aston Villa closing in on Suzuki as Juventus push for Martinez

Cameroon vs Malawi: Two underdogs ready to battle it out for WAFCON glory

Egypt request to host Spanish Super Cup in 2027

Frenkie de Jong lifts the Spanish Super Cup.
Frenkie de Jong lifts the Spanish Super Cup.Profimedia

The Spanish Super Cup could be moved away its from host nation Saudi Arabia at the start of February 2027.

The tournament has been held in Saud Arabia each year since 2022, following an expansion to a four-team tournament, and a lucrativTribal Footballe sponsorship deal agreed between Saudi officials and the Spanish FA.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Barcelona have won three of those five editions, with Real Madrid winning two, and both sides have qualified for the 2027 tournament alongside Atletico Madrid and Real Sociedad.

However, there is a schedule clash at the start of 2027, with Saudi Arabia hosting the AFC Asian Cup from January 7th to February 5th.

The Super Cup is due to start on February 4th, and the Spanish FA are now considering alternate hosts, including Qatar, USA, Mexico, China and Egypt.

The Egyptian association have formally reached out to express their interest in staging the three games after missing out on the chance to host Argentina v Spain in FIFA's Finalissima in March due to security concerns.

An update is expected before the start of 2026/27 La Liga season in late August to allow all four clubs to organise their respective travel plans from Spain.

Mentions
Super CupEgyptSpain

Related Articles

Rodri claims World Cup Golden Ball as Mbappe and Cubarsi also win awards

Argentina set unwanted World Cup final record in Spain loss

Porro: Ferran's World Cup winner silences his critics