The Spanish Super Cup could be moved away its from host nation Saudi Arabia at the start of February 2027.

The tournament has been held in Saud Arabia each year since 2022, following an expansion to a four-team tournament, and a lucrativTribal Footballe sponsorship deal agreed between Saudi officials and the Spanish FA.

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Barcelona have won three of those five editions, with Real Madrid winning two, and both sides have qualified for the 2027 tournament alongside Atletico Madrid and Real Sociedad.

However, there is a schedule clash at the start of 2027, with Saudi Arabia hosting the AFC Asian Cup from January 7th to February 5th.

The Super Cup is due to start on February 4th, and the Spanish FA are now considering alternate hosts, including Qatar, USA, Mexico, China and Egypt.

The Egyptian association have formally reached out to express their interest in staging the three games after missing out on the chance to host Argentina v Spain in FIFA's Finalissima in March due to security concerns.

An update is expected before the start of 2026/27 La Liga season in late August to allow all four clubs to organise their respective travel plans from Spain.