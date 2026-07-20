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Argentina set unwanted World Cup final record in Spain loss

Argentina's No.1 Emiliano Martinez.
Argentina's No.1 Emiliano Martinez. Reuters

Argentina saw their FIFA World Cup title slip from their grasp in New Jersey on July 19 as Spain clinched a 1-0 extra time win at the MetLife Stadium.

La Roja claimed just their second-ever world crown in dramatic style as Barcelona star Ferran Torres came off the bench to fire home the winning goal.

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The post-match celebrations featured some ugly on-pitch clashes between both sets of players alongside an emotional farewell from Argentina's iconic captain Lionel Messi.

Messi will make a decision on his international future in the coming weeks, but this was the 39-year-old's final World Cup appearance.  

Despite producing a sensational display to beat England in the semi-finals, Messi was smothered by the Spanish defence in the final, and his teammates were unable to generate a meaningful attacking response.

Spain ended the final with a World Cup record of just one goal conceded in the entire tournament, but Argentina wrapped up the game with a record they did not want.

At full-time, Argentina became the first ever team to fail to have a single shot in 90 minutes in a World Cup final, as Messi bowed out on the world stage.

In contrast to Argentina's struggles in front of goal, Spain fired off 20 shots in total - with 12 on target - as only Emi Martinez spared Argentina a heavier defeat. 

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