Argentina set unwanted World Cup final record in Spain loss

Argentina saw their FIFA World Cup title slip from their grasp in New Jersey on July 19 as Spain clinched a 1-0 extra time win at the MetLife Stadium.

La Roja claimed just their second-ever world crown in dramatic style as Barcelona star Ferran Torres came off the bench to fire home the winning goal.

Advertisement Advertisement

The post-match celebrations featured some ugly on-pitch clashes between both sets of players alongside an emotional farewell from Argentina's iconic captain Lionel Messi.

Messi will make a decision on his international future in the coming weeks, but this was the 39-year-old's final World Cup appearance.

Despite producing a sensational display to beat England in the semi-finals, Messi was smothered by the Spanish defence in the final, and his teammates were unable to generate a meaningful attacking response.

Spain ended the final with a World Cup record of just one goal conceded in the entire tournament, but Argentina wrapped up the game with a record they did not want.

At full-time, Argentina became the first ever team to fail to have a single shot in 90 minutes in a World Cup final, as Messi bowed out on the world stage.

In contrast to Argentina's struggles in front of goal, Spain fired off 20 shots in total - with 12 on target - as only Emi Martinez spared Argentina a heavier defeat.