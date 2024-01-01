Chelsea defender Colwill named club director

Chelsea defender Levi Colwill has been named a director with Sholing FC.

Sholing play in the Southern League (English 7th division).

England international Colwill is taking on these responsibilities at just 21 years old.

It must be said that he has a very special history with this club. At a very young age, he watched his uncles play for Sholing. He was also the club's mascot during its famous FA Vase victory at Wembley 10 years ago.

Colwill has now joined the new board as an Associate Director, Community Ambassador, and Founder of The Levi Colwill Project.