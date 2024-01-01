Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

Chelsea defender Colwill named club director

Chelsea defender Colwill named club director
Chelsea defender Colwill named club director
Chelsea defender Colwill named club director Action Plus
Chelsea defender Levi Colwill has been named a director with Sholing FC.

Sholing play in the Southern League (English 7th division).

Advertisement
Advertisement

England international Colwill is taking on these responsibilities at just 21 years old.

It must be said that he has a very special history with this club. At a very young age, he watched his uncles play for Sholing. He was also the club's mascot during its famous FA Vase victory at Wembley 10 years ago.

Colwill has now  joined the new board as an Associate Director, Community Ambassador, and Founder of The Levi Colwill Project.

Mentions
Southern League Premier SouthColwill LeviChelseaSholingPremier League
Related Articles
Chelsea make fresh Colwill call
Chelsea ponder Colwill sale
Chelsea defender Colwill makes swift Bayern Munich decision