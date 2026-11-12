Ronaldinho's first game back in over 10 years can be watched for free this week

Ronaldinho is due to return to competitive football for Italian third-tier side Ravenna as they face Forlì on Sunday.

Brazilian legend Ronaldinho is set to come out of retirement after 11 years this weekend at the age of 46.

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His last professional appearance was for Fluminense in 2015 and fans are eager to see him play once more this weekend as Ravenna against local rivals Forli on Sunday afternoon.

The former Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and AC Milan star will play in at least one Serie C match, according to owner Ignazio Ciprian, who was very keen to bring him in over the summer.

Owner Ignazio Cipriani said that "acquiring Ronaldinho is absolutely extraordinary" and called it a "marketing" move, which has certainly attracted attention.

Ronaldinho is aiming to finally score his 300th career goal after being stuck on exactly 299 following hanging up his boots.

The game will be shown live on Sky Sports' Football YouTube channel, and is available to watch for free as fans are treated to what may be one of Ronaldinho's final games as a player.

The Ballon d'Or and World Cup winner said he "cannot wait to dance with the ball and write a beautiful new story with Ignazio Cipriani and the Cipriani family."