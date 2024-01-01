Zola: Conte will transform Napoli

Napoli hero Gianfranco Zola says they'll be title contenders this season.

Zola says Napoli will be transformed thanks to new coach Antonio Conte.

He said: “I know Antonio well; believe me, nothing should be taken for granted when Conte is involved. Napoli will be in the race until the end.

“There is more competition than last season. Give Gasperini time, and Atalanta will emerge. Milan has had highs and lows, but they have a great team.”

On Italy's Nations League wins against France and Israel, Zola also said: "The national team was excellent in terms of personality, the ability of new players to settle in and how they reacted to Barcola’s goal. However, it’s just the beginning of a long journey.

“The problem is that the rebirth of the national team is not only down to Spalletti, the federal directors, or the players. It’s about the entire Italian football movement. We must be able to raise young talents and provide more continuity to the movement. Otherwise, nothing will follow the win against France.”