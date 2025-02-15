Walker happy to not look too far ahead at AC Milan

AC Milan fullback Kyle Walker says he's happy to take things week-by-week.

Walker has joined Milan in a loan-to-buy arrangement from Manchester City.

Advertisement Advertisement

“I’m not a guy that looks too far ahead. I like to take small steps at a time and that’s just how I’ve done my career. So if you ask me what the game is in three weeks, I wouldn’t know because I concentrate solely on the next game,” Walker told GQ.

“The first two weeks in Milan have been fantastic. The fans have been excellent. The food is great. The weather can improve a little bit. It’s not been sunny yet, but I’m waiting until March. I’m fully enjoying it.

“It’s given me a new lease of life where I can just solely concentrate on football and fall back in love with the game. I’m not saying that I fell out of love with the game, but to play in the Premier League against the same players after winning everything, this is something I needed to re-energise the love I have for football.”