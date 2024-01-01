Venezia director Antonelli admits Tessmann frozen out

Venezia director Filippo Antonelli admits Tanner Tessmann is out of their squad.

The USA midfielder has rejected offers from Fiorentina and Inter Milan, which has left Venezia frustrated.

“Tessmann is out of our project at Venezia,” director of sport Antonelli told Il Gazzettino newspaper.

“It has been a difficult week, try to understand me here. I am above all sorry for the player, as he put himself into this situation. At this moment, he is off the list of players at the disposal of coach Eusebio Di Francesco, but that is his decision and does not depend on us.

“He continues to train with the rest of the squad, but his mind at this moment is just not there. Our approach to Serie A has not changed, we prefer to have players who are strongly motivated to play with the Venezia jersey and fully committed to our project, otherwise it’s better to get someone else.”

Asked if there was a way back for Tessmann, Antonelli added, “We’ll see, anything is possible. If the transfer window closes and Venezia is the only remaining option, then we’d have to evaluate what to do, but he would need to roll his sleeves up and get back with a completely different attitude.”