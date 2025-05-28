Torino midfielder Casadei: I learned plenty from Chelsea experience

Torino midfielder Cesare Casadei insists there's no regrets over his time with Chelsea.

The youngster has just enjoyed the best season of his senior career with Toro, where he won great plaudits from pundits and journalists for his performance.

Advertisement Advertisement

Casadei told Toro's YouTube channel: "Being young in the world of football means having the possibility to grow and learn. I have had many positive examples during my journey to gain experience and learn a lot.

"I hope to be in continuous evolution: every day I try to improve myself in football and human terms. It is a journey in which you never stop learning.

“I see football as a passion, I have always taken it seriously and it has always been my priority. I have done everything for football, even if it meant sacrificing something else, and I put it first.”

Asked his thoughts on his experience in England, Casadei added: “Not an easy experience in some periods, when you arrive in a new country like me at 19 and you have to learn the language and culture it is not easy to settle in.

"But it gave me a lot in every aspect, from the footballing one to the human one, I grew a lot in 2-3 years and I took away many teachings.”