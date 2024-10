Svilar set for massive pay-rise at Roma

Roma goalkeeper Mile Svilar is in line for a massive pay-rise.

Tuttosport says Roma have opened talks with Svilar about a new contract extension.

An agreement is already close, with the shot-stopper to be rewarded for his form.

Svilar's deal will be extended from 2027 to 2029.

He will also see his wages jump from €800,000-a-year to €1.8m-a-year rising to €2m-a-year including bonuses.