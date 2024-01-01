Spalletti happy after Italy victory against Israel

Italy coach Luciano Spalletti was pleased with their Nations League win against Israel.

Inter Milan midfielder Davide Frattesi and Fiorentina striker Moise Kean struck for Italy in the 2-1.

Advertisement Advertisement

“The team proved itself very mature, despite generally being of a young age,” said Spalletti afterwards.

“There was difficulty running into the traffic of the Israeli midfield, it was far more dense and blocked up than against France. We had to keep the balance and ran very few risks, but also didn’t get frustrated.

“Frattesi works so hard and creates this superiority in different areas, but he also knows how to read the game and always finds himself in the right place at the right time. It’s true that we didn’t give Kean enough service, but we did better in the second half and won thanks to our maturity.

“I thought long and hard before choosing these players, as I wanted to bring down the average age of the group and the response was perfect. I made a few modifications and the team showed it had the quality I expected.

“Now we just need to reinforce that initial idea and be open to letting others in, along with the two or three who were left at home this time.”