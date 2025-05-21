Scott McTominay receives Serie A MVP nomination amid outstanding Napoli season

Napoli midfielder Scott McTominay has been nominated for the 'most valuable' Serie A midfielder award after an outstanding first season in Italy.

The 28-year-old is loving life in Naples, competing for the Serie A title and establishing himself as a key player under Antonio Conte.

Napoli sit at the summit of the Serie A table going into the last game of the season against Cagliari on Sunday, thanks in large part to McTominay.

With 11 goals and one assist from central midfielder, the Scotland international’s form has been recognised by the league and has been nominated for the MVP award.

Just one point above current champions Inter Milan, winning a Scudetto will doubtless do his chances of winning wonders.