Sassuolo earn promotion back to Serie A

Sassuolo have secured promotion to Serie A after just one season in the Italian second division.

Fabio Grosso’s side secured their place in the Italian elite division after third-placed Spezia drew 2-2 with Mantova.

The Black and Greens have been at the top of the table practically from start to finish, amassing 75 points in 33 games, thanks to 23 victories, six draws, and four defeats.

"I am very happy to have achieved this result, we have shown that we have the qualities to reach the objective in a difficult championship in which balance reigns supreme,” Grosso told club website.

“At the beginning of the season we struggled a bit, then we created the right mix within the squad to reach the top, the whole team was involved right from the start and this was our strength.

“I am very happy for the ownership, the Administrator Carnevali and the Director Palmieri. I am in a serious, beautiful, loyal company that has put me in the best conditions to work. I thank all the people who have worked with me in addition to the players, the main actors of this ride.

“I am enjoying this moment and sharing my joy with the fans and I await them at the stadium to celebrate together. I dedicate this promotion to my family."