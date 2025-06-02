Tribal Football
Shina Oludare
Sarri returns as Lazio manager a year after resigning
Maurizio Sarri has been reappointed as manager of Lazio, the Serie A club announced on Monday, a year after his resignation.

Although the club did not reveal deal details, but Italian news agency Adnkronos reported that former Chelsea and Juventus manager was offered a two-year contract, with an option for a third season. 

Sarri resigned in March 2024 after nearly three years, following a seventh-place finish in 2023-24, down from second the previous season.

"Maurizio Sarri has returned home. His return is a choice of heart, conviction and vision," club president Claudio Lotito said in a statement.

"With him, we want to resume a path interrupted too soon, aware that together we can bring back enthusiasm, identity and ambition. Welcome back to your home, Commander."

