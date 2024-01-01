Sarri: Conte the right coach for Napoli

The former Napoli coach has admitted his admiration for Conte.
He said, "I admire Conte. Antonio, in addition to being a great coach, has this ability to make his clubs invest.
"Napoli has built a strong team and Antonio will achieve an important cycle. I don't know if he will win straight away, but that's Conte's story.
"Aurelio (de Laurentiis, president) is impulsive in character, but under his management, Napoli has grown and I will always be grateful to him for having let me coach my favourite team. His silences are surprising, but I hope it's the start of something positive.":
Of his own future, Sarri said: "I hope before January. It will depend on the situations, the offers I will receive, the motivations. From the phone call that will give me most adrenaline."