Sarri: Conte the right coach for Napoli
Maurizio Sarri says Antonio Conte is the right appointment by Napoli.

The former Napoli coach has admitted his admiration for Conte.

He said,  "I admire Conte. Antonio, in addition to being a great coach, has this ability to make his clubs invest.

"Napoli has built a strong team and Antonio will achieve an important cycle. I don't know if he will win straight away, but that's Conte's story.

"Aurelio (de Laurentiis, president) is impulsive in character, but under his management, Napoli has grown and I will always be grateful to him for having let me coach my favourite team. His silences are surprising, but I hope it's the start of something positive.":

Of his own future, Sarri said: "I hope before January. It will depend on the situations, the offers I will receive, the motivations. From the phone call that will give me most adrenaline."

