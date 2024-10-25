Runjaic delighted for Davis after goal in Udinese win against Cagliari

Udinese coach Kosta Runjaic hailed their performance after Friday night's 2-0 win against Cagliari.

Lorenzo Lucca and Keinan Davis struck the goals for Udinese's win. Antoine Makoumbou was sent off for the visitors on the half-hour.

Runjaic said: "A fantastic match tonight, I'm very happy to win here without conceding a goal in front of our fans and without conceding a goal.

"Great feelings, we worked hard to prepare for this match, we showed a good game playing intensely from the first minute, we won many duels. At the beginning we had a good balance in the management of the ball and in the attack in depth, obviously there was the decisive episode of the expulsion but we remained very attentive."

On both strikers scoring, Runjaic added: "We opted for this solution and the players complemented each other, they are similar but with different characteristics.

"I'm satisfied, the goal means a lot to Davis, it's his first of the season, he played 90 minutes and last season he had a lot of problems, but he scored a very important goal. Today he scored a important goal too, thanks to his goal the game was decided and I'm happy for both attackers, you can also see in training that they know how to complement each other."