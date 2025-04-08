Ronaldinho full of praise for AC Milan attacker Leao

Former AC Milan attacker Ronaldinho admits he enjoys watching Rafael Leao.

The Portugal international has battled for consistency under recently-appointed coach Sergio Conceicao. But Ronaldinho remains a fan of the player.

“There are great players at Milan and it is a good team, so I think they can do great things next season,” the Brazilian told Sky Sport Italia.

He added: “Leao does not need my advice, he is a great player. He is one of the players I most enjoy watching.”

Leao has 10 goals and nine assists for the Rossonero this season.