Ronaldinho full of praise for AC Milan attacker Leao

Carlos Volcano
Former AC Milan attacker Ronaldinho admits he enjoys watching Rafael Leao.

The Portugal international has battled for consistency under recently-appointed coach Sergio Conceicao. But Ronaldinho remains a fan of the player.

“There are great players at Milan and it is a good team, so I think they can do great things next season,” the Brazilian told Sky Sport Italia.

He added: “Leao does not need my advice, he is a great player. He is one of the players I most enjoy watching.”

Leao has 10 goals and nine assists for the Rossonero this season.

