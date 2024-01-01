Roma coach Juric: Pisilli can have great career

Roma coach Ivan Juric is convinced of big things from Niccolo Pisilli.

The Roma striker made his debut for Italy this week.

"You fall in love easily. He’s young, he must grow, and he comes from an intellectual family. He’s also a little intellectual,” Roma coach Juric told Corriere dello Sport.

“He is calm and serene. He thinks and has a talent that I had never seen in young players like him. He has a clear perception of things from the first touch.

"If he continues like this, working hard without being overconfident, he’ll have a great career.”