Tribal Football
Most Read
STAY OUT! Ineos BAN Sir Alex from Man Utd dressing room
Man Utd fullback situation gets worse
Man Utd great Cantona slams Ratcliffe over Ferguson axe: Big bag of s***!
Real Madrid plan Bundesliga raid to replace Modric

Roma coach Juric: Pisilli can have great career

Roma coach Juric: Pisilli can have great career
Roma coach Juric: Pisilli can have great careerAction Plus
Roma coach Ivan Juric is convinced of big things from Niccolo Pisilli.

The Roma striker made his debut for Italy this week.

Advertisement
Advertisement

"You fall in love easily. He’s young, he must grow, and he comes from an intellectual family. He’s also a little intellectual,” Roma coach Juric told Corriere dello Sport.

“He is calm and serene. He thinks and has a talent that I had never seen in young players like him. He has a clear perception of things from the first touch.

"If he continues like this, working hard without being overconfident, he’ll have a great career.”

Mentions
Serie APisilli NiccoloAS Roma