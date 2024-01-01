Roma coach De Rossi defends Dovbyk after Juventus draw

AS Roma coach Daniele de Rossi was left satisfied with their 0-0 draw against Juventus.

Artem Dovbyk had a quiet game, but De Rossi insists he was happy with his striker on the day.

“It was important for us to be solid and compact, after trying to do that against Cagliari and losing it against Empoli. It is a period full of pressure for us at Roma and it was important to emerge from here with a point,” De Rossi told Sky Italia.

“We know who we are, we know who we will be this season and I think this was a good starting point. It wasn’t the best game, we could’ve done better with the ball at our feet, but Juve brought on incredible players in the second half and we held out.

“Everyone is scared of Dovbyk, he drew Bremer and Gatti towards him and created spaces, we could’ve been more attacking with the wingers, but that would’ve left the kind of spaces we paid for in the previous two games.

“It is not an issue of communication or performances, Dovbyk fought hard against two very physical defenders and the goals will come soon.”