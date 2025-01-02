Ricci pens new contract with Torino

Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Samuele Ricci has signed a new contract with Torino.

The Italy midfielder has been linked with a move away this season. But Ricci has now signed a deal to 2028.

Toro announced today: 

"Torino Football Club is pleased to announce that it has renewed the contract for the sporting performances of the footballer Samuele Ricci until June 30, 2028.

"Ricci was born in Pontedera on 21 August 2001. Having grown up as a footballer in the Empoli youth sector, he made his professional debut with the Tuscans in the 2019/2020 season, in Serie B. After two seasons in the cadets, with 62 appearances and 2 goals, he obtained promotion to Serie A. In the 2021-22 season, in his first year in the top flight, he collected 21 appearances and one goal between August and January, before moving to Toro in the second part of the year.

"Having quickly become one of the strengths of the Granata team, he collected a total of 97 appearances and 4 goals at Torino, also earning a call-up to the Italian national team where he boasts 6 appearances overall.

"Always Forza Toro!"

