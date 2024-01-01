Pogba discusses playing future - and Juventus status

Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba says he's still fighting for his career.

Pogba is currently serving a four-year doping ban, though there are plans for an appeal.

Advertisement Advertisement

He is currently in Germany and has spent time with France's Euros squad.

He told Sky Italia: “I am very happy to see and feel the love of the people. I have not been on the pitch for a while, so hearing the people sing my name was really pleasing.

“If you don’t see a video where I say that I am stopping with football it’s because I am still a football player. I am still here, still positive, I have an opportunity to fight what in my view is an injustice. We’ll see, things will go better.

“I don’t know if you saw the whole interview, but they only put up a part of it were I hadn’t even finished speaking yet. I never said Pogba no longer exists. Pogba is here. Until you see me say I have stopped…

“I still feel like a player, I am training and in these moments I must only be positive. I am spending a lot of time with my family, seeing my kids grow up. I am not doing what I love, which is football, but I am really eager to get back.

“I am so eager, I feel like a kid who wants to be a professional.”

Asked about his Juve status, Pogba added: “From the last I heard, I am still a Juventus player and I think you’d have to ask them. I have a contract, I have not been able to talk yet to the director or the coach, there is silence… I think they are waiting for the appeal. As for the rest, you’d have to ask them.”