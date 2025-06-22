Pogba blasts Juventus for lack of support during ban

Paul Pogba has opened up about the difficulties of his doping ban and criticized Juventus for not offering enough support during the ordeal.

The former Manchester United midfielder rgot a four-year doping ban in February 2024 while at Juventus, but the suspension was later reduced to 18 months on appeal.

Ahead of his move to Monaco, he opened up about his suspension, slamming the Serie A side for what he sees as a lack of support during one of the most challenging periods of his career.

"I wasn't entitled to that. They weren't really with me. Feeling that, it hit me hard. I didn't understand why. I told myself that I was at war with anti-doping but not with Juve," Pogba told TF1's Sept à Huit.

"I don't understand anything. It was very hard. It was something that was taken away from me when I wasn't ready. The sentence and the way it was handed down... It was a shock.

"Four years in one go for doping, without explanation and without anyone listening to me. I also had to leave Italy because my children were right next to the training center.

"I would go with them and I would pass by the stadium every day. I couldn't do that anymore. I couldn't train. It was too hard for me.

"Not playing football, going with my children, passing by the stadium... My children ask me: 'Dad, when are you going to play? When can we go to the stadium?' I told them soon, even though I knew it was going to be complicated."