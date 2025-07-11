Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd accept Juventus offer for Sancho
Why Chelsea's decision to allow Noni Madueke to join Arsenal seems strange
Branthwaite's incredible release clause revealed after Man Utd bid was rejected
Man Utd complete the signing of Southampton teenager after over a year of scouting

Paredes stunned as 50,000 fans welcome him back to Boca Juniors

Carlos Volcano
Paredes stunned as 50,000 fans welcome him back to Boca Juniors
Paredes stunned as 50,000 fans welcome him back to Boca JuniorsManuel Cortina / Zuma Press / Profimedia
Over 50,000 fans welcomed home Leandro Paredes after his move from AS Roma back to Boca Juniors was confirmed.

The Argentina midfielder has signed a three-year deal with Boca, having left the South American giants for Europe at 18 years of age.

Advertisement
Advertisement

As a 16 year-old, Paredes played a full season of senior football before being sold to Chievo Verona almost three years later.

Now 31, an emotional Paredes said: "I've dreamed of returning since the day I left. It's a unique feeling. I wanted to get back in shape and give my all for this club. I hope I can repay all the love I'm receiving."

Paredes will wear his coveted No5 shirt at Boca after Rodrigo Battaglia gave up the number.

He added, "He wrote to me in January saying he'd let me have it. I thank him; it's no small gesture."

Mentions
Serie AParedes LeandroBattaglia RodrigoBoca JuniorsAS RomaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
The Calcio Comment: Serie A's great strikers waltz has begun
Roma outbid Inter Milan, Porto for Palmeiras midfielder Rios
Roma plan bid for Brighton striker Ferguson after Wesley deal