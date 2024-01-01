Palladino: When I took Fiorentina's call I immediately had no doubts

Raffaele Palladino is delighted taking charge of Fiorentina.

Palladino has left Monza to succeed Vincenzo Italiano at Fiorentina.

He told Sky Italia: "It's exciting and stimulating to be here. I'm in a great club, historic, ambitious and with great fans. We've come a long way in recent years and we need to continue to do well.

"What made me accept the Viola bench? When I first got the call I had no doubts, it's a great club with a very strong squad that definitely needs to be strengthened but here we have everything we need to do well."

Asked if he could imagine a scenario like this two years ago, Palladino smiled: "Honestly, no, until two years ago I was coaching the Primavera. But I put a lot of effort in with the hope of one day getting to Serie A. I thank Monza, if I'm here it's their merit.

"I will thank President Berlusconi for the rest of my life who was the first to believe in me from the beginning, Dr. Galliani who for me was a master both from a footballing point of view and from a human point of view. I'm happy to have jumped the gun, I will work to bring this club to high levels."