Noslin excited to join Lazio: I want to win BOTH derbies this season

The Dutch attacker has joined Lazio after just six months with Hellas Verona.
He said at yesterday's presentation: "First of all, I thank the director for what he said and for giving me the chance to be here. I learned about the interest from Lazio two weeks before the end of the championship, my sister follows social media a lot and read about the interest of Torino and Lazio.
"After the end of the season I went on holiday and my agent told me that I was very close to Lazio and I immediately hoped that it would become a reality. Everyone knows about the derby, both in Italy and abroad everyone knows the importance of this match, I can't wait to play this match and I hope to win both derbies."
The 25 year-old also said: "The first time I was in Rome I played at the Olimpico against Lazio. I remember that it was a difficult moment for Lazio, but seeing the stadium was a great emotion. It wasn't sold out, but there was more than half the stadium and it was extraordinary, I can't wait to play in a full Olimpico.
"I had already talked once in an interview about when I was a young player, now I want to think about the player I am, I know that you must never give up, you must give everything every training session. Obviously the national team is a big dream for me, I feel like I'm getting closer and closer. I've already spoken to the coach and I hope to get to the national team soon."