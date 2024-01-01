Noslin excited to join Lazio: I want to win BOTH derbies this season

Tijjani Noslin is delighted with his move to Lazio.

The Dutch attacker has joined Lazio after just six months with Hellas Verona.

He said at yesterday's presentation: "First of all, I thank the director for what he said and for giving me the chance to be here. I learned about the interest from Lazio two weeks before the end of the championship, my sister follows social media a lot and read about the interest of Torino and Lazio.

"After the end of the season I went on holiday and my agent told me that I was very close to Lazio and I immediately hoped that it would become a reality. Everyone knows about the derby, both in Italy and abroad everyone knows the importance of this match, I can't wait to play this match and I hope to win both derbies."

The 25 year-old also said: "The first time I was in Rome I played at the Olimpico against Lazio. I remember that it was a difficult moment for Lazio, but seeing the stadium was a great emotion. It wasn't sold out, but there was more than half the stadium and it was extraordinary, I can't wait to play in a full Olimpico.

"I had already talked once in an interview about when I was a young player, now I want to think about the player I am, I know that you must never give up, you must give everything every training session. Obviously the national team is a big dream for me, I feel like I'm getting closer and closer. I've already spoken to the coach and I hope to get to the national team soon."