Tribal Football
Most Read
Man United make Marcus Rashford compromise as Barcelona circle
Liverpool to snap up Isak for £120M as they break British transfer record once again
Real Madrid actively discussing Vinicius Junior sale
HUGE Chelsea player sale to begin after Club World Cup victory

New Fiorentina coach Pioli: I wanted Dzeko at AC Milan

Carlos Volcano
New Fiorentina coach Pioli: I wanted Dzeko at AC Milan
New Fiorentina coach Pioli: I wanted Dzeko at AC MilanAction Plus
New Fiorentina coach Stefano Pioli has welcomed the chance to work with Edin Dzeko.

The veteran striker has joined Pioli in moving to Fiorentina this week.

Advertisement
Advertisement

At his presentation this morning, former AC Milan coach Pioli said: "At the end of the year, when I was at Milan, there was still no chance of Zlatan (Ibrahimovic) staying, and I specifically asked for Dzeko.

"He's a very valuable player who will raise the level of the team."

Asked about playing Dzeko, Albert Gudmundsson and Moise Kean together, Pioli also said: "We won't always be the same, but the idea of having them all play together is there. Then a lot will depend on their ability to work together. I repeat: the more quality players we have, the better our chances of winning.

"The game structures are fluid now, so I wouldn't think about formations. I want to transfer certain concepts to the team. The characteristics of the midfielders? I still have to understand the players I have at my disposal."

Mentions
Serie ADzeko EdinFiorentinaAC Milan
Related Articles
Man Utd battle AC Milan for Brighton fullback Estupinan
AC Milan set Adli price as Sassuolo join Napoli interest
Pioli named new Fiorentina coach