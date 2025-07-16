New Fiorentina coach Pioli: I wanted Dzeko at AC Milan

New Fiorentina coach Stefano Pioli has welcomed the chance to work with Edin Dzeko.

The veteran striker has joined Pioli in moving to Fiorentina this week.

At his presentation this morning, former AC Milan coach Pioli said: "At the end of the year, when I was at Milan, there was still no chance of Zlatan (Ibrahimovic) staying, and I specifically asked for Dzeko.

"He's a very valuable player who will raise the level of the team."

Asked about playing Dzeko, Albert Gudmundsson and Moise Kean together, Pioli also said: "We won't always be the same, but the idea of having them all play together is there. Then a lot will depend on their ability to work together. I repeat: the more quality players we have, the better our chances of winning.

"The game structures are fluid now, so I wouldn't think about formations. I want to transfer certain concepts to the team. The characteristics of the midfielders? I still have to understand the players I have at my disposal."