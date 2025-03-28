Napoli striker Lukaku reveals coaching ambitions

Napoli striker Romelu Lukaku admits he has ambitions of entering coaching when he hangs up the boots.

Lukaku is opening up about his plans for once his playing career comes to an end.

He said, "I like to think that I want to be a coach. Part of me wants it, but I also have my doubts."

Despite the doubts, Lukaku is already planning to get the necessary licenses to be able to coach.

"I'll start my coaching education after the season. I'll start the UEFA A and UEFA B courses, then we'll see what I want," he added.

This season, Lukaku has scored 10 goals in 29 appearances for Napoli.