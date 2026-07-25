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Napoli line up unwanted Chelsea defender Badiashile to ease injury crisis

Napoli line up unwanted Chelsea defender Badiashile to ease injury crisis
Napoli line up unwanted Chelsea defender Badiashile to ease injury crisisPhil Oldham / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia

Napoli are reportedly interested in unwanted Chelsea defender Benoit Badiashile following the injury to Alessandro Buongiorno.

Badiashile, 25, doesn’t appear to be part of new manager Xabi Alonso’s plan and is expected to leave Stamford Bridge this summer.

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With Chelsea closing in on the signing of Maxence Lacroix and the fact they have no European football of any kind, Badiashile will find first-team opportunities hard to come by.

According to The Sun, he’s caught the attention of Serie A side Napoli, who are looking to add a new centre back following Buongiorno’s meniscus injury.

The report adds that Badiashile is keen on reviving his career in Serie A, but Napoli will face competition from an unnamed Premier League side.

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Serie ABenoit BadiashileAlessandro BuongiornoNapoliChelseaPremier LeagueFootball transfers