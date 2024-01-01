Napoli coach Conte "excited" after victory over Bologna: My first points here!

Napoli coach Antonio Conte was left pleased with their 3-0 rout of Bologna on Sunday.

Giovanni di Lorenzo, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Giovanni Simeone struck for the Azzurri.

“I really liked the attitude of the team against a well-organised Bologna side that qualified for the Champions League last season. We won against a very good team, so that should give us confidence, self-belief and let us realise that we can achieve anything when we are united,” Conte told DAZN.

“This is an important victory aside from the three points, because we hadn’t won at the Maradona for a long time, I asked the crowd to be our 12th or even 13th man, and they become fundamental for us.

“The lads put in a performance that went beyond their qualities, they showed heart and courage. This is what our fans want to see.

“Keeping a clean sheet was crucial, especially as we were coming off a disastrous second half performance against Verona. We stayed in the locker room at the Bentegodi and conceded three painful goals.

“I said during the week that perhaps receiving this punch to the face straight away made us realise that if we want to ‘forget’ the past, we need to be out there. You can stand in the ring, get punched, give punches, but keep standing.”

Conte also discussed the days leading into the game.

“I always said, I have great faith in these lads and wanted many of them to remain at Napoli. They train hard, I was the first to be disappointed after the Verona game because they looked like ghosts of themselves,” he added.

“It was a tough week, but one where we managed to unite even more, realised we cannot go anywhere as individuals, but by working together we can achieve great things. These are my first three points at Napoli, so it’s exciting and we must carry that sense of joy with us, because these are the sensations that push you forward.”