Monza coach Nesta happy as after beating Sudtirol on penalties in Coppa

Monza coach Alessandro Nesta was happy with their Coppa Italia first round win against Sudtirol.

Monza won the tie 9-8 on penalties after the score finished 0-0 after normal time.

Nesta later said: “The match has value, but there was curiosity to see where the team was at.

“We need to improve in many things, but we played the match quite well. August football, slow and also boring. You can see something, we need to improve but I think the team did quite well and I'm happy."

The coach added: “For me it's the first time, I'm curious. The problems are the same as in B and C, the job is always the same. The players are stronger, but in the end that's the job."