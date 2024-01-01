Monza coach Nesta admits interest in Juventus keeper Szczesny

Tribal Football
Monza coach Alessandro Nesta has hinted at hopes of signing Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny.

The Poland international is expected to leave Juve this month and Nesta admits they're likely to make a move if Szczesny can secure a release from his contract.

After defeat at AC Milan in last night's Trofeo Berlusconi, Nesta said: "We're missing a few pieces, not a lot. But something will come.

"I don't know what Szczesny will do, now I'm going to ask..."

On chief exec Adriano Galliani, he added: "Lately we have always talked only about the market, about what we need."

