Ex-Inter Milan defender Ranocchia insists title race wide open

Former Inter Milan defender Andrea Ranocchia insists it's too soon to consider a title favourite.

Ranocchia also insists Inter can rein in leaders Napoli.

Advertisement Advertisement

“Yes, it’s a very open league, I don’t know if this has ever happened after 12 matchdays,” he said. “I think it’s also exciting. No team at the top is showing dominance over the others.

“In my opinion, Inter remains the strongest, with the greatest chances of finishing ahead of everyone.

“But we’ll see, it’s still a long way to go and there are teams with great quality.

“I think it’s an open league because there are still so many games to be played.

“I think it’s a bit of a coincidence, there’s no difference in approach between the Champions League and the league games.

“The fact that more goals are being conceded this year is also due to the increasing number of matches some players are playing.

‘They don’t have any rest even in the summer, and fatigue and focus start to slip.

“But the squad is very strong and can go far in all competitions.

“Even this year, they’ll be the team to beat, although it’s true that other teams have strengthened and started well.

“But after 12 matchdays, it’s still early to make predictions."