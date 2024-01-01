Tribal Football
Mkhitaryan lays out Inter Milan career hopes

Henrikh Mkhitaryan admits he wants to play out his career with Inter Milan.

Now 35, the midfielder told DAZN: “It would be great to retire at Inter. However, it doesn’t depend on me but on the club and how they see things in the future.

“I will do my best to stay in football and at Inter for a long time. We will move forward step by step, then we will see. In the end, I will choose whether to continue or stop.”

On last season's Scudetto, he said: “I had great emotions because it was my first league title in Europe.

“It was also the 20th Serie title for Inter and the second star. It was a great achievement. I am happy and proud to be part of this project and this family.”

“Last term, we had a lot of success. This season, we will not stop. We want to win more trophies to make our fans and ourselves happy.”

