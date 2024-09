Manolas comments on Roma return rumours

Kostas Manolas has ruled out a return to AS Roma.

The defender has been linked with a return as he remains a free agent.

But he posted to social media: “I’ve received so many messages since yesterday and I want to thank all the Roma fans for the love they’ve shown me, but there’s nothing true about the things I’ve read.

"Forza Roma!"

Roma have signed defensive pair Mario Hermoso and Mats Hummels as free agents this week.