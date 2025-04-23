Man United keeping tabs on Atalanta duo

Man United have reportedly sent scouts to watch in-form Atalanta stars Ederson and Mateo Retegui ahead of the summer transfer window.

According to TuttoAtalanta, Man United sent scouts to watch Ederson, and Retegui, both 25, in their 1-0 Serie A win over AC Milan on Sunday.

United are said to have initiated contact with both player’s representatives as Ruben Amorim prepares for a major re-build this summer.

Both players have stared for Atalanta this season, with Ederson establishing himself as one of the best defensive midfielder in the Serie A, while Retegui has scored 26 goals in 44 games across all competitions.

Amorim’s side are expected to have a busy summer with several players set to be signed and ever more to be sold.