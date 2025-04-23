Tribal Football
Most Read
Osimhen sends Galatasaray past Konyaspor to Turkish Cup final
The four players set to leave Man Utd to fund a deal for Cunha this summer
Ruud van Nistelrooy tells Leicester chiefs they're 'wasting time' over future talks
PSG breaks AC Milan’s 32-year record against Nantes

Man United keeping tabs on Atalanta duo

Alex Roberts
Man United keeping tabs on Atalanta duo
Man United keeping tabs on Atalanta duoPaul ELLIS / AFP / AFP / Profimedia
Man United have reportedly sent scouts to watch in-form Atalanta stars Ederson and Mateo Retegui ahead of the summer transfer window.

According to TuttoAtalanta, Man United sent scouts to watch Ederson, and Retegui, both 25, in their 1-0 Serie A win over AC Milan on Sunday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

United are said to have initiated contact with both player’s representatives as Ruben Amorim prepares for a major re-build this summer.

Both players have stared for Atalanta this season, with Ederson establishing himself as one of the best defensive midfielder in the Serie A, while Retegui has scored 26 goals in 44 games across all competitions.

Amorim’s side are expected to have a busy summer with several players set to be signed and ever more to be sold.

Mentions
Serie AEdersonRetegui MateoManchester UnitedAtalantaFootball Transfers