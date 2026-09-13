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Maldini discharged from hospital after being involved in a car accident in Milan

Daniel Maldini
Daniel MaldiniMAIRO CINQUETTI / NURPHOTO / NURPHOTO VIA AFP

The Cagliari footballer was taken to hospital under yellow code and later discharged after medical tests. Six people were involved in the collision between two cars, all with minor injuries.

Daniel Maldini (24) sustained minor injuries after being involved in a car accident. The forward had spent the night in Milan after playing in Bergamo, where he scored the decisive penalty for his Cagliari side in their win over Atalanta the previous night.

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The accident happened at around 5:15 am on Via Caracciolo, in the northern outskirts of the Lombard capital, and six people were involved, all with minor injuries: two women aged 20 and 22, three men aged 19, 20, and 21, as well as Daniel Maldini, who will turn 25 in a month.

Daniel Maldini statistics
Daniel Maldini statisticsFlashscore

Police investigations

Three ambulances and a medical unit arrived at the scene; one of the injured was treated on site, while the other five were taken to hospital, with the Cagliari footballer transported under yellow code to Fatebenefratelli for tests and discharged in the morning.

Local police are still carrying out investigations at the scene to determine the exact dynamics of the accident.

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