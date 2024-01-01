Maifredi has Juventus warning for Motta

Former Juventus coach Gigi Maifredi has warned Thiago Motta about the club's winning demands.

Maifredi says Juve's new coach cannot afford a slow start to the new season.

He stated: “He must not think he has too much time, because a team like Juve doesn’t have it. They told me it was a transition year when I arrived, but Juve doesn’t give you time and I was deluding myself.

“He must put his ideas at the service of the team and make the best of the package of players he has.

"Among the 6-7 he wants to discard there are top players, but he will have done an analysis of what he needs for his game and he is right to do so. Curious to see players like Locatelli."