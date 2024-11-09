Lecce striker Pierotti delighted with goal in Empoli draw

Lecce striker Santiago Pierotti was delighted with his goal in their 1-1 draw with Empoli on Friday night.

For Pieriotti, it was his first goal in Serie A.

He struck in the second-half to cancel out Pietro Pellegri's opener for Empoli.

"I'm very happy," he said at the final whistle.

"We talked a bit during the break, because in the first half we played almost nothing, we did little and badly. Then in the second half we did well, the players came in well."