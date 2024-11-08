Lecce coach Gotti admits frustration after Empoli draw

Lecce coach Luca Gotti admitted some frustration after their 1-1 draw with Empoli on Friday night.

Pietro Pellegri had Empoli ahead before halftime ahead of Santiago Pierotti's equaliser midway through the second-half.

Gotti said afterwards: "There is a bit of everything inside the match, there is a closed first half where without being particularly dangerous we take an absurd goal, with a player in the middle of 6-7 of our players. The 0-1 gave a very strong emotional impact to the match because the situation is delicate.

"Then the real skill was to get back into the current, a change that was the result of tricks on the pitch but also of an energy that the boys managed to find inside.

"We have to be what we saw in the last 20-30 minutes, we need to play with a certain mental freedom.

"Since the beginning of the championship the results have not been what we expected and we carry this impatience with us."

For the Lecce coach, the rival was a tough one: "We must also analyse Empoli's skill: Como are a team with good dribbling, we saw it yesterday against Genoa, yet in the last round even Fabregas' team had to deal with the same difficulties that we encountered tonight in the first half."