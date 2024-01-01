Lecce sporting director Corvino: Gotti earned new contract saving me from hotel fire!

Lecce sporting director Pantaleo Corvino has revealed how coach Luca Gotti saved him from a hotel fire just days ago.

The pair had met to thrash out terms about a new deal for Gotti.

Advertisement Advertisement

Corvino recalled at Lecce's Gran Gala function: "I had chosen a place apart to talk about the contract and the season with Gotti, so we went to a friend of mine's hotel which at that time was only used for weddings.

"We went to dinner, Gotti offered me dinner, but I must admit that initially we didn't find an agreement on the economic part. The owner gave us two rooms on the first floor and we went to sleep, I immediately went to bed."

Corvino continued: "Suddenly at 4:30 in the morning I heard thunder that made me bounce out of bed, but then I looked around, I realised that nothing had happened in my room and I went back to bed. After 10 minutes I heard a knock on my door, it was Gotti who had come to warn me of a fire breaking out in the hotel.

"I went out, but I was hit by the fumes and the in the meantime I couldn't see Gotti anymore, I tried to go down the stairs, but I was blocked by the flames the fire was heading in our direction and we started thinking about what to do to jump from the first floor. Luckily the firefighters arrived and helped us down. After we got out, when we were safe, I turned to Gotti and I told him: 'Luca, how much did you ask me? Okay...!'" Corvino concluded laughing.