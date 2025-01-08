Lazio president Lotito: I have no interest in selling

Lazio president Claudio Lotito has reaffirmed his commitment to the club.

Lotito insists he has no interest in selling the club.

He told Il Messaggero: "I have no interest in selling, I have already said and I repeat that I will leave the club to my son. Furthermore, I am reluctant to allow funds to enter because, as I have already said, they only aim to maximise revenues but football must also and above all have a moralising and didactic purpose.

"I feel a great civic and social responsibility. In addition to bringing economic and sporting results, I want to educate young people to respect the rules, they will be the citizens of the future. Values ​​must come above everything else and football, so media-oriented, can and must set an example. It is no coincidence that my wife Cristina, head of the Foundation, and I are promoting a whole series of social initiatives, with investments not only linked to mere money.

"The Academy is also going in this direction, to help families and create an even larger one concentrated entirely within Formello. I am doing all this with my own resources, without asking for loans or leasing from anyone."

On the smaller number of Italian owners, Lotito also said: "Like me and Aurelio De Laurentiis, who is doing very well, the results speak for themselves, I hope that others do not give in because some clubs are now surviving. Many are selling because it is not easy to hold on. The availability is limited and football has a cost.

"Italian companies and entrepreneurs once invested in football. Now the economic strength has disappeared and only the funds arrive. Furthermore, a law would be needed and verification of their origin. But the most serious thing is that the romantic and patriotic aspect is being lost because these properties have no interest in enhancing the protection of sporting faith or our territory."