Koopmeiners sits out of Atalanta training as Juventus told to go higher

Atalanta are insisting Juventus must go higher to sign Teun Koopmeiners.

Juve have had a €50m offer for the Dutchman rejected by La Dea this week.

Koopmeiners has so far missed the past two days of training, presenting a medical certificate to excuse him, says La Gazzetta dello Sport. His actions have angered coach Gian Piero Gasperini, who has accused Juve of "blackmail" over the situation.

Gasperini snapped: "He has already an agreement with Juventus, he feels stressed and has decided not to play and train with us anymore."

The coach then added: "Atalanta have taken a very strong attitude because they feel blackmailed by this situation."

Koopmeiners is definitely out of next week's UEFA Super Cup clash with Real Madrid. However, the prospect of joining Juve before then remains at deadlock.