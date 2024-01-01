Kalulu delighted with first days as a Juventus player

Pierre Kalulu is delighted with his move to Juventus.

The France defender signed for Juve last week from AC Milan.

“My first feelings here are positive, the group couldn’t have been more welcoming, and it always helps to start with a win, which we managed,” Kalulu said at yesterday's presentation. “As always, I’ll give my all, trying to make the most of my characteristics.

“I’ve seen the work that Thiago Motta has done, he plays good football, and he was important in my decision because I knew he wanted me in the team. The style of play is one that works well for my own style of play for a lot of reasons.

“We’re at the beginning. Now the goal is to do our very best to make ourselves and, above all, the fans happy.

“I’m a religious person, and I believe that every choice I make is the ‘right’ one. Coming here to Juventus is a chance for me to do well, and of course it’s an incredible team so being here is a privilege.

“A footballer’s life is full of surprises – it was a unique opportunity for me to come to Juventus and I didn’t let it slip.”