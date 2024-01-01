Juventus signing Adzic welcomes Motta praise

New Juventus signing Vasilije Adzic is delighted with his move.

The 18-year-old Montenegrin will initally be registered with Juve's NextGen team in Serie C.

Adzic has earned praise from Juve coach Thiago Motta and he said, “Here, I saw it in the media.

"His words mean a lot to me because he’s a legend, a great former player like that, and talking about me in this way is an incredible feeling. I come from a small country, incredible. I’m satisfied."

On the players he's looked up to, Adzic added:“Messi is my idol. But at Juventus, Zinedine Zidane. Incredible.”