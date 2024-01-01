Juventus midfielder Pogba delighted 'feeling love' from France fans: I will fight this injustice!

Paul Pogba appreciated the support from fans as he took in France's Euros win against Belgium.

The Juventus midfielder, currently serving a four-year ban, was a guest of the French Football Federation for the round of 16 tie.

Advertisement Advertisement

He later told Sky Italia: "I am very happy to hear people's love, I came to see France, I met fans and I really felt a great love, which made me very happy. I haven't been on the fields for a while and hearing people cheer and sing my name is nice.

"The Euros is a very difficult competition, if you also see other great players they are not doing great tests. Small teams no longer exist like a few years ago... I saw them after the game with Belgium, Kylian (Mbappe) is fine, the team as well. With Belgium it is almost a derby and an always a dangerous challenge. Being here with the team pleases me."

Of his own situation, Pogba also said: "If you don't see a video of mine in which I say to stop with football, it's because I'm still a footballer. I'm still here, positive, I have an opportunity to fight what is an injustice for me. Let's see, things will get better.

"I don't know if you've seen this whole interview, they only put a part where I hadn't even finished talking. I never said that Pogba no longer exists, Pogba is here. Until you see me say that I stopped... Take care of the video, after I said other things. I still feel like a footballer, I am training and in these moments I have to be only positive. I am spending a lot of time with the family, I see children growing up. I'm not doing the thing I love, football, but I really want to come back... A desire of the madonna, I feel like a child who wants to become a professional."

Pogba added: "From the latest news, I'm still a Juventus player and I think you need to talk to them. I have a contract, I have not yet been able to speak with the director or the coach, I think they are waiting for the appeal. Ask them for the rest."