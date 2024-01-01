Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

Juventus midfielder Pogba delighted 'feeling love' from France fans: I will fight this injustice!

Juventus midfielder Pogba delighted 'feeling love' from France fans: I will fight this injustice!
Juventus midfielder Pogba delighted 'feeling love' from France fans: I will fight this injustice!
Juventus midfielder Pogba delighted 'feeling love' from France fans: I will fight this injustice!Tribalfootball
Paul Pogba appreciated the support from fans as he took in France's Euros win against Belgium.

The Juventus midfielder, currently serving a four-year ban, was a guest of the French Football Federation for the round of 16 tie.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He later told Sky Italia: "I am very happy to hear people's love, I came to see France, I met fans and I really felt a great love, which made me very happy. I haven't been on the fields for a while and hearing people cheer and sing my name is nice.

"The Euros is a very difficult competition, if you also see other great players they are not doing great tests. Small teams no longer exist like a few years ago... I saw them after the game with Belgium, Kylian (Mbappe) is fine, the team as well. With Belgium it is almost a derby and an always a dangerous challenge. Being here with the team pleases me."

Of his own situation, Pogba also said: "If you don't see a video of mine in which I say to stop with football, it's because I'm still a footballer. I'm still here, positive, I have an opportunity to fight what is an injustice for me. Let's see, things will get better.

"I don't know if you've seen this whole interview, they only put a part where I hadn't even finished talking. I never said that Pogba no longer exists, Pogba is here. Until you see me say that I stopped... Take care of the video, after I said other things. I still feel like a footballer, I am training and in these moments I have to be only positive. I am spending a lot of time with the family, I see children growing up. I'm not doing the thing I love, football, but I really want to come back... A desire of the madonna, I feel like a child who wants to become a professional."

Pogba added: "From the latest news, I'm still a Juventus player and I think you need to talk to them. I have a contract, I have not yet been able to speak with the director or the coach, I think they are waiting for the appeal. Ask them for the rest."

Mentions
Serie APogba PaulJuventusEuro