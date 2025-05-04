Jurgen Klopp pushing for Cesc Fabregas to RB Leipzig

Jurgen Klopp reportedly wants Como manager Cesc Fabregas to take over as the new RB Leipzig boss.

Klopp, who was appointed as Red Bull's head of global soccer following his departure from Liverpool at the end of last season, is said to be a big fan of the Spaniard.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the German is keen to see Fabregas become the permanent replacement for Marco Rose after his dismissal in March.

Fabregas has impressed with Italian side Como, taking them up to tenth in the Serie A having only just earned promotion.

It’s understood the former Chelsea and Arsenal midfielder is yet to decide on his future despite Klopp personally reaching out to him.

Romano said: "Klopp had direct contact with Cesc Fabregas a few weeks ago to speak about the Leipzig project. Cesc is still deciding to stay at Como, that's the position of the coach."